Jubilee-KANU Coalition Does Not Threaten ODM and the Handshake – John Mbadi

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party chairman John Mbadi has ruled out the possibility that his party would be negatively affected by the coalition between Jubilee party and Kanu.

According to Mbadi, the merger strengthens the handshake which brought together leaders following the divisive and chaotic 2017 politics.

While Speaking to K24 on Monday, May 11, 2020, Mbadi said that the handshake pact between Jubilee and ODM does not dictate what each party does.

“If Jubilee decides to go to any merger with Kanu, they are perfectly in order because it is not part of our concern. Bringing more hands into Jubilee is helpful to the cause of both Jubilee and ODM. At least for the two leaders who agreed to move this country forward. I don’t think as a party we feel threatened in any way with any arrangements that Jubilee gets into with any friendly party,” he said.

Consequently, Mbadi has indicated that the handshake between ODM and Jubilee was meant to address the problems facing Kenyans and stop bloodshed during elections and not for political benefits.

He further likened Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen to a traitor whose intentions are to go against the government decisions.

“Look at what is happening in the Senate. If you are a stranger in this country or a visitor in this country you will not know that Kipchumba Murkomaen is the Majority Leader,” Mbadi said.

This was in response to the rifts in the Jubilee party with speculations of changes in leadership positions.

Yesterday, Kahawa Tungu reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta had last week signed a coalition agreement on behalf of the Jubilee Party with Kanu, that would see Murkomen removed as the Senate Majority Leader.

According to documents in our possession, the registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has already ratified the decision as the coalition is speculated to have been signed in the presence of President Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau.

