Jubilee Is Allergic To The Truth – Kositany Says After Removal As Deputy SG

The purge against Deputy President William Ruto is complete after Jubilee Party National Management Committee (NMC) removed Soy MP Caleb Kositany as the deputy secretary-general.

In a letter dated March 1, the party secretary-general Raphael Tuju said the ouster was following a meeting by the committee.

Kositany has been replaced by Cherangany’s Joshua Kutuny.

“The Jubilee Party National Management Committee met today – March 1, 2021, at the party headquarters, and in the exercise of its mandate as provided for under Article 7 (2) of the Jubilee Party Constitution, removed Caleb Kositany from the position of Deputy Secretary-General with immediate effect,” Tuju said.

“Joshua Kutuny, MP for Cherangany, is the new Deputy Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party.”

Reacting to the news, the legislator said it was a matter of “when not if”. Taking shots at the Jubilee leadership, the lawmaker said he will continue to speak his mind.

“It was a matter of when not if, I just wonder what took them so long?” he posed.

"Part of the jubilee leadership is allergic to the truth, but I will keep speaking my mind."

😂😂.

— Hon Caleb Kositany MP (@ckositany) March 1, 2021

Speaking to KTN last week, Jubilee party national vice-chair David Murathe said the party would get rid of Kositany who has been on a collision course with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murathe put Kositany on notice for campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates vying for Kabuchai, Matungu, and Machakos seats in mini polls slated for March 4.

He also warned other Jubilee members affiliated with the party associated with the DP.

“I am putting Kositany on notice that when NMC meets on Monday, we will remove you from the party,” Murathe said.

The removal of Kositany means that individuals playing key roles in the decision-making process within the party no longer have a say.

It started with the ouster of Senate’s Kipchumba Murkomen (Elegeyo Marakwet), Senate Majority Whips Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Irungu Kang’ata and later Majority leader in the national assembly, Aden Duale.

In February, the party expelled nominated members including; Isaac Mwaura, Millicent Omanga, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Prengei Victor, Iman Dekow and Gona Christine Zawadi.

In Mwaura’s case, Tuju argued that it was no longer tenable to house a member who associated himself with the hustler versus dynasty ideologies.

“I am also aware that by adopting the UDA-hustler nation agenda, the complainant glaringly abandoned the first respondent’s agenda and adopted the opposing UDA-hustler nation agenda,” he said.

