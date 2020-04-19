Jubilee Insurance On The Spot For Refusing To Compensate KDF Officer Shot In Somalia In 2017

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer is pointing fingers to the Jubilee Insurance company for failing to compensate him after he was shot on his leg while in a mission in Somalia in May 2017.

KDF officers have been insured by the Jubilee Insurance since 2011 until the contract was terminated in 2018, leaving out several soldiers who sustained injuries or died within that period uncompensated.

The soldier who sought anonymity says that despite fulfilling all the requirements for compensation, many soldiers or their families have been ignored by the company.

“I am paralyzed on my left leg due to a gun shot injury I sustained in Somalia and on top I have a nerve syndrome that renders me very sensitive to touch hence I can’t be touched any how by people cause it gives me a painful experience. On top I am married with kids and it has affected my marriage cause it has caused me to have a chronic erectile dysfunction.There many injured and departed soldiers whose families are suffering from trauma, mental and physical issues,” said the soldier.

“On my case and several others have already remitted the GPA forms and doctors reviews for our states but like for my case I finished every level needed on my side in 2017 but up to now I have never been seen by the insurance doctors or any communication from the company and I found out am not alone in this we are many,” he adds.

Documents in our possession show that the case was proved beyond reasonable doubts, and the Insurance company could have chosen to ignore the cases, as they knew their contract was coming to an endin 2018.

“MP Pcrs launched investigation to that effect and established that the above mentioned service member on 10 May 2017 at about 1826 hrs while on AMISOM VI duties at Daad Gubi Defensive Position approximately 4 Kms from Hoosingo Defence Position they were attacked by suspected Militia group and sustained a gunshot injury on his left thigh during the attack. He was among other ten Service Members who got injured in the same attack. The service member was among the patrol team that was tasked by to go and recover military vehicles which got stuck in mud while on patrol from Dhobley,” says an injury repot in our possession.

After the attack the injured Pers were evacuated from the scene by rescue team the following morning and taken to Hoosingo Defensive Position where they administered a first Aid awaiting to be air lifted to for further management. On May 11, 2017 the service member among others was air lifted to Level II Hospital in Dhobley where they were attended.

Kahawa Tungu could not post the documents to protect the identity of the soldier.

