Jubilee Headquarters To Be Fumigated Following DP Ruto’s Meeting- Murathe

Jubilee Party Headquarters at Pangani is set to be fumigated following the meeting held by Deputy President William Ruto last week.

According to People Daily, Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe intimated that the decision has been arrived at following the meeting held by Ruto. During this time, the office will be a no go zone.

For instance, more than 30 legislators had convened a meeting chaired by DP amid the COVID-19 pandemic with zero measures for social distancing.

“We are fumigating the offices today and therefore no one is expected to be in. Last week, more than 20 MPs converged there and knowing that they do not adhere to the protocols set, we cannot take chances,” Murathe is quoted by the Publication.



On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Deputy President William Ruto was at the Jubilee Headquarters where he was reportedly operating from, months after unveiling parallel offices for his “sidelined” Tanga Tanga allies in Kilimani.

The country’s second in command was holed up in a meeting whose agenda remains unknown as the press was locked out of the meeting and the Jubilee House precincts.

The DP arrived at the Jubilee offices at around 9 am and several Jubilee lawmakers allied to him trickled in thereafter.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi told the press that they were called by the party and were yet to be briefed on the agenda of the day.

Responding to the same, Murathe labeled the move by DP as an attempted coup. Ruto has since been banned from accessing the party headquarter offices.

The fumigation exercise comes as a big blow to some Tanga Tanga allied MPs who had vowed to operate from the headquarters as a way of countering SG Raphael Tuju’s ban.

