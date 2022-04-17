Jubilee Hands Moses Kuria’s Brother Direct Ticket for Juja MP Race

The ruling Jubilee party has settled on Aloise Kinyanjui as its candidate for the Juja parliamentary contest set for August 9.

Kinyanjui, the younger brother of outspoken Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, was handed a direct ticket as the ruling party seeks to stamp its authority in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

He will battle it out with incumbent George Koimburi who is seeking to defend his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Koimburi joined parliament in May last year after winning a Juja parliamentary by-election on the People’s Empowerment Party that was then associated with Kuria.

Kuria later left the party to form Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) on whose ticket Kinyanjui had expressed interest in running for the Juja seat.

Kinyanjui changed tune recently after Kuria joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition that is led by UDA party leader William Ruto.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee party has also picked David Gakuyo to fly its flag in the Thika Town parliamentary poll.

