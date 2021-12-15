Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui Surrenders Gun To Police

Embattled businesswoman Mary Wambui has surrendered her firearm to the police.

Wambui handed the CZ75 Compact pistol to officers at Runda Police station on Wednesday morning, a day after the Firearm and Licencing Board said she was holding the gun illegally.

The board had given Wambui until today (Wednesday) to surrender the weapon whose license had expired.

“I demand that you produce before me firearm type CZ75 Compact serial number……on December 15, 2021, while well secured,” the board chairman Charles Mukindia said in a letter addressed to the Purma Holdings director.

Last week, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and DCI detectives recovered Wambui’s handbag with personal belongings including identification documents and money, at a hotel room in Weston Hotel.

Read: Firearms Licensing Board Demands Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui Surrenders Gun by Wednesday

“In the process of preparing an inventory we came across a firearm licensing certificate number… issued to you by the Firearms Licensing Board. The said license expired on 17/04/2020,” Mukindia added.

“By implication, you are illegally processing the firearm.”

While handing over the weapon, Wambui told authorities that she wanted to renew the license last year but when she visited the board’s offices in Industrial Area she found them closed due to disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The businesswoman said she later left the country for personal engagements and couldn’t renew the license.

Read Also: DCI Seeking Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui’s Call Records

She requested the officers to take the gun to the board saying she feared moving with it to their offices.

The woman, who is facing Sh2.2 billion tax evasion charges, funded the Jubilee party’s 2017 campaigns.

She was on December 9 released on Sh25 million cash bail, alongside her daughter, Purity Njoki Mungai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...