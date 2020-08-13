Jubilee Endorses Ex-Makadara MP Benson Mutura For Nairobi Speaker Position

Jubilee Party has fronted former Makadara MP Benson Mutura as their choice for Nairobi county assembly speaker.

Should he garner the highest number of votes, he will succeed Beatrice Elachi who resigned on Tuesday citing frustrations and life threatening incidences.

In her place, Elachi appointed her deputy John Kamangu.

The decision was reached following a meeting with party secretary general Raphael Tuju at the party headquarters in Pangani.

Tuju summoned all 66 Nairobi MCAs this morning ahead of the speaker vote that is set to take place tomorrow.

“In light of the current developments at the Nairobi County Assembly, you are required to attend a consultative meeting of all Jubilee elected and nominated MCAs at Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani at 12.00 noon on August 13, 2020 without fail,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, 8 other MCAs were set to appear before the party disciplinary committee for contravening the party constitution.

They were: Millicent Mugambi (Ziwani), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central Ward), Charles Thuo (Dandora Three MCA), John Kamangu (Ruai), nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margaret Mbote.

“You have been accused of Acting contrary to the pledge you made and signed for in 2017, the committee shall grant you audience on this date to hear your side of the story,” a letter by National Chairman of the Jubilee Party Nelson Dzuya read.

The assembly has shortlisted 6 other candidates; ex Nairobi Assembly County Speaker Alex Magelo, Abdi Ali Abdi, Odingo Odhiambo Washington, Mike Obonyo Guoro, Allan Chacha Mang’era and Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi.

