Storm Looming As Jubilee Deputy SG Kositany Asks Parties Registrar To Disregard Uhuru-Gideon Pact

Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany has protested the post-election coalition agreement between Jubilee and independence party KANU.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political parties Ann Nderitu, the Soy Member of Parliament dismissed the agreement which was last week ratified by the registrar as null and void.

“Please be informed that the aforementioned Agreement is not compliant with the Jubilee Constitution and the Political Parties Act, therefore it is null and void, ” said Kositany in a letter dated Monday, May 11.

The MP said the party leadership was not involved in the agreement since the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has never met since 2017 and members learnt about the deal through the media.

Citing blatant contravention of the party constitution and the Political Parties Act, Kositany called on the Office of the Registrar of Political parties to disregard the agreement as it was never sanctioned by the relevant party organs.

“According to Article 32.2 of the Jubilee Constitution, on Post-Election Coalition: It provides that The National Executive Committee to pass a resolution to commit Jubilee Party to a Post-Election Coalition, or terminate the same. This Section goes further to state that the resolution passed shall originate from a Post-Election Coalition Negotiation Panel consisting of the National Chairperson, the Secretary-General and two other persons nominated by the National Executive Committee.

“Article 32.2.4 further provides that: ‘The Post-Election Coalition Negotiation Panel shall report to the National Executive Committee’. The National Executive Committee having never met as it has been stated severally, it cannot have sanctioned such action in absentia, ” the letter reads.

Kositany stated that until such a time that NEC sanctions the deal then it remains an agreement between individuals and not party decision.

“These illegal acts are in blatant contravention of the Third Schedule of the Political Parties Act, where under Section 2 of the Schedule provides that a coalition agreement shall be sanctioned by the governing body of the political parties entering into the coalition. Therefore, the effect of the National Executive Committee having never met cannot be overemphasized, ” he added.

The agreement, which has escalated the divisions between the Jubilee party, was signed by Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Chairman Nelson Dzuya, KANU party leader Gideon Moi and SG Nick Salat.

The pact will see KANU members sit on the majority side in parliament and push President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda amid wrangles in the ruling party that have revealed just how the Head of State has sidelined his deputy William Ruto.

Yesterday, the DP’s allies in the Senate were stripped of their roles as the agreement took effect.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen lost his senate Majority Leader seat to Kanu Man Samuel Poghisio.

Susan Kihika, who was the majority whip, was replaced by Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

The changes were made yesterday in a senate only Parliamentary Group meeting chaired By President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

The DP’s camp has, however, vowed to remain put maintaining that the changes were illegal.

The DP, like 22 Senators from his Tanga Tanga wing, snubbed the meeting.

