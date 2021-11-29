Jubilee Delegates Convention Cancelled Over State of Nation Address – Tuju

The Jubilee Party will hold the National Delegates Convention (NDC) at a later date, secretary general Raphael Tuju has said.

Tuju, in a statement said the convention that was slated for Tuesday, November 30, was cancelled after it coincided with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address.

“H.E the President, who is also the Jubilee Party Leader, will deliver the constitutionally binding annual State of the Nation address on 30th November, the same day when the Jubilee NDC is scheduled,” Tuju said on Monday.

“Notice is hereby given that the NMC, in consultation with the Party Leadership, has postponed the earlier advertised National Delegates Convention (NDC) of the Jubilee Party initially planned for 30th November 2021.”

He assured the ruling party members that the convention is still on though at a date to be communicated later on.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the postponement and urge our Party members to continue with other Party activities as we wait for the new date.”

Top on the convention’s agenda was to sever links with Deputy President William Ruto who has fallen out with the Head of State.

It was also supposed to pave way for the rebranding of the ruling party which the DP has insisted is dead.

Word had it that ODM party leader and President Uhuru’s “handshake” partner had been invited to the meeting.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) co-principals; Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi, were allegedly also going to get invites to the meeting.

