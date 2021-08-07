Jubilee Dares Ruto-allied MPs to Quit Party Following UDA Meeting in Karen

A Jubilee Parliamentary Group has dared their colleagues allied to Deputy President William Ruto to formally quit the ruling party.

In a statement, the caucus asked the party leadership to write to the Political Parties Registrar and have them written off the list of Jubilee members.

“The Deputy President admitted that he and his team have officially adopted UDA as their party of choice ahead of next year’s elections. By that admission, they are deemed to have resigned from Jubilee Party. We are now asking the party leadership to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to strike off their names from the list of members,” read the statement in part, adding that it was time to strengthen the party without the “saboteurs”.

The caucus also criticized the DP who on Thursday claimed the Big Four Agenda stalled after his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta started working with the opposition.

According to the caucus, the DP sabotaged government projects in pursuit of his 2022 Presidential ambition.

“It is during the Jubilee’s first term, when the DP controlled half of the Government, that mega graft scandals rocked the Government, including the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal, the Hustler Jet scandal, Weston Hotel land grab and the likes. It should concern Kenyans that as the DP sells his agenda, he remains mum on the action to tame graft,” added the caucus.

They also accused the DP and his allies of being hypocrites propagating for the bottom-up approach yet they were responsible for the looting of public coffers.

“It is also paradoxical that the DP has a plan to revive the very economy he and his allies have mercilessly plundered. We wish to categorically remind the DP that no economy can thrive amid deep-rooted graft,” they added.

They also took a swipe at the DP for declining to address concerns about those accompanying him on the aborted Uganda trip.

“This is not a matter to be taken lightly, and the DP must come out clearly to address the numerous secret trips. The DP also stands warned that he will be personally held accountable for any security threat within our borders, including on the President,” they said.

The DP hosted at least 100 leaders at his Karen residence where he declared that he will quit government at the time of his liking.

“We are not guests in any place. We join parties by choice and leave by choice. Nobody should ask why we are still here,” said Dr Ruto.

