Jubilee Plans To Crack The Whip On MPs Opposed To Push To Amend The Constitution

Jubilee party is working on a plan to ensure all its members fully support proposed constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Raphael Tuju, the party’s Secretary General, yesterday told The Standard that Jubilee will next week issue instructions to all its elected members to back the constitutional amendment process.

In a move that is expected to escalate further wrangles in the ruling party, Tuju said the Jubilee leadership will have the option of either suspending or expelling any member who will go against the party position on the push to amend the 2010 Constitution.

Tuju noted that the BBI process led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga that is set to culminate into a referendum next year is a government project and all members are expected to support it fully.

“We have been working on this BBI project for the last two years and expect our members to back the party position,” he said.

The sanctions are likely to affect Deputy President William Ruto allies, some of whom, have expressed reservations on the push to amend the constitution.

In May and June this year, a majority of the DP’s allies, who were holding key positions in the Senate and National Assembly, were stripped of their roles over what the party termed as sabotaging government agenda.

Reacting to Ruju’s remarks, some of the lawmakers have dared the party to punish them.

“They already de-whipped us from our positions in Parliament. What else can they do to us? Who are they punishing? Those are barren and infertile threats,” said Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

“They should just keep off from this intimidation and threats. We know the State is now using chiefs to intimidate youths to sign the BBI form. We need consensus not threats. This document belongs to all Kenyans.”

Other lawmakers opposed to the proposed constitutional amendments include Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

The leaders argue that the proposed amendments won’t benefit the common mwananchi.

On his part, Ruto who had expressed reservations on some of the proposals which have since been amended in the Referendum Bill continues to call for a non-contested referendum.

He has urged BBI proponents to give room for a consensus by addressing contentious issues.

“New article 11A in the BBI Constitution bill introduced after Bomas will anchor the ordinary peoples’ Hustler economics of wheelbarrow, boda×2, mamamboga, pastoralists/butchers & guaranteed minimum returns on coffee, tea,korosho,sukari,maize. Bottom-up and not trickle down economics, ” Ruto tweeted on Friday.

But yesterday, while reacting to reports that he had changed his hard stance on BBI, the DP remained non-commital on supporting the constitutional amendment process.

“Rush not to conclusions or pretence to prophecy. I’ve received overwhelming feedback (All shades)from Kenyans. Asante. The furry of political merchants desperate to encash (Like they did COVID19) A divisive referendum is shockingly evident. Possibility of consensus is their nightmare, ” he tweeted.

“I’ve constitutional duty to assist my boss, the President. We’ve made Improvements to BBI post bomas. Now working on consensus for Kenyans to have real choices to decide/vote while avoiding yes/no,all/nothing division. We avoided lose-lose we can overcome win-lose to achieve win-win.

