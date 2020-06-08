Jubilee To Convene Another PG Meeting As Duale’s Fate Hangs In The Balance

The Jubilee Party will soon convene yet another Parliamentary Group meeting to discuss the fate of National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale.

The announcement was made by majority whip Emmanuel Wangwe. He also noted that a petition seeking for Duale’s ouster has so far garnered 126 signatures.

The Navakholo legislator also said that the petition has since been presented to the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“After consulting with the party leader and the party, it has been decided that the Secretary General Raphael Tuju will communicate when the meeting was will take place,” said Wangwe.

Flanked by his deputy, Maoka Maore, the lawmakers declined to disclose the grounds on which the Garissa Town MP was being removed.

During last week’s PG meeting, Duale survived the ongoing purge in the ruling party.

But Kieni MP Kanini Kega took the fight to the majority leader’s doorstep by collecting signatures in support of his removal.

He hit out at the Kieni MP dismissing him as a known extortionist who uses ouster threats to blackmail his targets for favours.

“He is notoriously known for being the king of extortion who thrives in threats and blackmail. He has perfected the art of extortion so well that all he does is to purport to collect signatures only for him thereafter to solicit for favours from myself and my friends as a bait for withdrawal of signatures,” he said last week.

Vowing not to bow to Kega’s threats, Duale said, “Unfortunately, we are used to his antics and threats and we are not boarding.”

“His tricks, unfortunately, has even killed the Committee on Trade one of the most important Committee in the House to which he chairs. Members cannot be led by an extortionist and as a result attendance is nearly zero and has rendered the Committee as dead as a dodo.”

On Sunday night while speaking to Punchline, Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya said the Garissa Town MP had failed the loyalty test and must be kicked out.

Kimunya said that Duale, a perceived Deputy President William Ruto ally, should not wait for an imminent impeachment motion against him but should step down voluntarily.

