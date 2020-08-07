Jubilee Blogger Pauline Njoroge Demanded for the Abolishment of Nairobi National Park, Balala Appoints her to Tourism Board

Pauline Njoroge, a Jubilee Party blogger who wanted the Nairobi National Park abolished has been appointed to the Board of Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Ms Njoroge has been appointed by Tourism CS Najib Balala alongside Kevin Muasya, Alais Lenana Momoi and Isaac Muchiri Njagu for a tenure of three years effective August 7, 2020.

This comes as a surprise and conflict of interest for a person who has been vehemently opposing some tourism projects, including calling for the abolishment of the Nairobi National Park terming it as unproductive.

In a Facebook post she made sometimes back, Ms Njoroge argued that the Park could be abolished and the land put into “better and more profitable use”.

“The only selling point of that park is that it’s “The only National park in a capital city in the world” beyond that glamorous title, what else does it offer? The orphanage and the nature walk make economic sense But the park?! It does not make sense that in a congested city like Nairobi we can afford to have acres and acres of land in the name of a park when the is literally bursting at the seems with people… We even have to hold discussions on re-routing the SGR so as to save a park that is economically redundant,” she posted.

Someone who thinks the Nairobi National Park is economically redundant has been appointed to the board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority. pic.twitter.com/iXL0AOgCZT — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) August 7, 2020

Currently, Kahawa Tungu is informed that she works under interior PS Karanja Kibicho and manages all Jubilee Kieleweke wing of bloggers.

She also works at NEPAD, under the Ministry of National Treasury and Planning.

NEPAD was established in 2002, with the aim of steering agriculture and food security, climate change and national resource management, regional integration and infrastructure.

