Jubilee Party Backs Margaret Kamar’s Quest For Senate Deputy Speaker Seat

Jubilee Party has endorsed Uasin Gishu senator Margaret Kamar for the Senate Deputy Speaker seat.

The seat fell vacant following Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki’s ouster two weeks ago.

Kamar is among the five candidates who submitted their nomination papers and relevant credentials by Friday, 3 PM.

Others are; Steward Madzayo (Kilifi –ODM), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga – Independent), Isaac Mwaura (nominated – Jubilee) and Judith Pareno (nominated –ODM).

Earlier reports indicated that NASA and Jubilee were working towards flaunting one candidate to avoid competition.

But according to majority whip Irungu Kang’ata, the ruling party is about empowering women hence backing Kamar.

In a tweet, the Murang’a senator said, “Those inquiring about tomorrow’s Senate Deputy Speakers election. All contestants are very capable and qualified. However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar.”

Those inquiring about tomorrow's Senate Deputy Speakers election. All contestants are very capable and qualified. However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar pic.twitter.com/AabbJRHPvu — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) June 1, 2020

Embattled nominated senator Millicent Omanga was also on the list of applicants seeking to replace Kindiki.

She did not however beat the 3 pm deadline.

“As at the close of nomination period, a total of five nomination papers for election to the office of Deputy Speaker had been returned to the office of the clerk of the senate,” said clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

“The election shall be held at the sitting of the Senate scheduled to be held on June 2, 2020 at 2.30pm,” Nyegenye added.

Standing Order No7 dictates that a person will become the deputy speaker after garnering two-thirds of the votes.

Should they not get the required votes in the first round, those in first and second place will contest for the seat in another round of voting.

Finally, the candidate who gets the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu