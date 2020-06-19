Jubilee Asili Is Not A Party, It Is A Meeting Point For Disgruntled Members – Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has denied reports that they have formed a splinter party named Jubilee Asili.

In a tweet, Murkomen says the Jubilee Asili Centre is a new meeting point for Jubilee Party members who have been denied access to the main offices along Thika Road.

“Ignore the rumors doing rounds.Jubilee Party is our party,our labour of love & visionary investment,whose fruits we look forward to enjoying.Jubilee Asili Centre is the meeting Venue for & by members who have been denied access to our party office on Thika Road.Tuko Sote Pamoja!” he tweeted.

Jubilee Asili Centre is located on Makindu Road, off Riara Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Earlier on, Murkomen had indicated that the meeting point was for members who believed in the original idea of the Jubilee Party.

“We had a meeting with the DP at the Jubilee Asili Centre. It is a centre for all members, not parallel. It is the centre for Jubilee Party members who believe in the original idea of the party, including the implementation of the promises we gave to the people,” Murkomen said.

Yesterday, the National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has approved the expulsion from parliamentary committees 16 Jubilee Party members.

The members later attended the meeting which was chaired by Deputy President William Ruto.

The members are:

Kimani Ichung’wah -Budget and Appropriations Gladys Shollei – Delegated Legislation, William Cheptumo – Justice and Legal Affairs, Victor Munyaka – Sports, Culture and Tourism, John Waluke – Administration and National Security, Fred Kapondi – Constitutional Implementation Oversight Robert Pukose, Energy – Energy Joyce Koech – Labour and Social Welfare, Khatib Mwashetani – Lands, Catherine Waruguru – Members’ Services & Facilities, James Ekomwa -National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, Liza Chelule – Broadcasting and Library, Cornelly Serem – Trade Moses Kuria -Transport Alice Wahome -Justice and Legal Affairs Ali Haji Adan – Agriculture and Livestock

Jubilee Vice-Chairperson David Murathe says that the clear cracks in the ruling Jubilee party were long overdue.

Reacting to the unveiling of Jubilee Asili Centre by rival Tanga Tanga camp allied to Deputy President William Ruto, the Uhuru ally says the President can now focus on delivering his agenda to the Kenyan people as the “rebels” had successfully been evicted.

According to Murathe, who doesn’t see eye to eye with Ruto, the Tanga Tanga camp has for a long time frustrated the Jubilee Party agenda and their “exit” offers much relief for the President to deliver.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Murathe seemed to confirm that the recent Jubilee purge on Ruto men both in the Senate and the National Assembly was part of a larger scheme to push the DP into action, perhaps devise an exit plan in the Jubilee messy divorce.

“For a very long time Uhuru’s Jubilee Party agenda has been attacked by a political leprosy by the name jubilee Asili. But, after massive fumigations, we have successfully separated and our focus now is delivery of services and ensuring we unite this country. We are therefore urging patriots to refrain from contracting this disease, ” said Murathe.

