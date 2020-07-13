Meet Jua Kali Artisans Behind Viral Unique Locally Made Hospital Beds

Necessity is the mother of invention best sums efforts by the Kenyan Jua Kali sector businessmen to get things done as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to cripple the economy.

Several artisans have come out to showcase their skills amid concerns over lack of isolation facilities in counties.

With Covid-19 cases rising by the day and imported hospital beds proving expensive local artisans are determined to solve the facility crisis.

The durable beds are made from steel, iron sheets and some artisans use timber for some parts. The beds are fitted with adjustable features to provide comfort for their users.

One such businessman whose work has gone viral is Meshack Otieno based in Juja, Kiambu County.

Photos and videos of Otieno’s high-quality beds have gone viral with Kenyans calling on the government to support the artisan and his colleagues by placing orders for various public hospitals that lack enough hospital beds.

Otieno told this writer that he first made such beds in 2018. He had been contracted by a hospital in Murang’a county to help them equip its wards.

With the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in March this year, Otieno saw an opportunity and has been making such beds with the hope of getting more clients.

The welder, whose primary work was making metallic gates doors and windows, says that the overwhelming response has encouraged him and that he is looking forward to work with more hospitals.

Otieno also says he has received orders from people with elderly patients who need home care.

Eric Solomon Mungai is another businessman from Kiambu who has gained recognition for the unique hospital beds.

Unlike Otieno, Mungai is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate, who engages welders in Kiambu county to make the beds.

In an interview with this writer, the Pioneer International University graduate said that he saw an opportunity in locally made hospital beds and grabbed it. He usually gets materials and directs the welders on bed specifications according to client needs.

The skilled welders who work with the businessman are Joseph Kamau, Paul Wangaruro.

Gordon Ogutu is another artisan who has won many hearts with his amazing work.

Ogutu is based in Githurai 44. He has been doing welding work for years alongside Fred Ndolo, Wilson Kyove and Keneth Njue.

Ogutu is calling on the government to invest in the Jua Kali sector by for instance supporting his team with modern machines to make their handwork easier.

Interested in the beds? Here are the businessmen’s contacts:

Meshack Otieno (Juja) +254 712 822793. Email: meshakaotis@gmail.com

Eric Mungai (Kiambu) 0722506196

Gordon Ogutu (Githurai) 44. Cell number is 0727555545.

