JSC Recommends Dismissal of Justice Said Chitembwe over Gross Misconduct

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended for the suspension of High Court Judge Said Chitembwe over impropriety and gross misconduct.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, May 4, JSC Chairperson Martha Koome stated that the Commission was satisfied that the petition against Chitembwe meets grounds for his dismissal.

Concequently, Koome, who doubles up as the country’s Chief Justice, has written to President Uhuru Kenyatta for further action.

“The Commission would like to notify the public that the panel constituted to consider the Petitions (seeking removal of Chitembwe) concluded its work and presented its report to the full Commission for deliberation.

“At its meeting of 27th April 2022, the JSC considered the report of the panel on the petition initiated by the commission on its own motion, and is satisfied that the Petition discloses grounds for the removal of Hon. Mr. Justice Chitembwe Said Juma from office, pursuant to the provisions of Article 168(1) of the Constitution,” said Koome, further affirming the Commission’s commitment to the values of integrity and accountability in the Judiciary.

“Accordingly, the Commission, resolved to send the Petition to His Excellency the President for his further action in accordance with Article 168(4) of the Constitution.”

The President is expected to form a tribunal to probe the judge’s conduct.

Chitembwe is among judges implicated in graft in secretly-recorded videos published on social media by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in November last year.

Some of the videos show the events leading to Sonko’s impeachment and Justice Chitembwe’s alleged involvement in fraudulent dealings in his chambers.

In one of the clips, Justice Chitembwe’s alleged brother Amana Saidi Jirani confidently confesses to being the bona fide proxy to the judge.

