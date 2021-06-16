JSC Barred From Assigning Duties To Recently Sworn-in 34 Judges

A High Court has barred the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from assigning duties to the 34 judges recently appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This will be until a case filed by a Nakuru doctor, Dr Magare Gikenyi, is heard and determined, ruled Justice James Makau.

The petitioner, a general surgeon undertaking trauma consultancy at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, moved to court seeking to have the six rejected judges appointed.

The six included: George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule, Joel Ngugi, Weldon Korir, Judith Cheruiyot and Evans Makori.

Dr Gikenyi argued that the President’s action contravened the law hence should be quashed.

The petitioner urged the court to order the six judges to be sworn in within 14 days and be allocated duties within 30 days and their pay grades revised immediately to fit their new roles in the judiciary.

Being a doctor, the petitioner stated, the affected judicial officers have suffered PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) by the action of the president.

He wanted an order issued of compensation for psychological and other forms of suffering as a result of the president and respondents’ actions.

The Head of State was been listed as the first respondent, the attorney general as the second respondent, Chief Justice Martha Koome as third respondent and the attorney general in his individual capacity as 4th respondent.

Speaking at State House on Monday, Uhuru is said to have rejected numerous calls to appoint the six noting that his conscience was clear after receiving adverse reports on the nominees from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and other security agencies.

“I too took an oath to both the letter and spirit of the law and it is not open to me to turn a blind eye to reports of our State agencies,” said the head of state.

