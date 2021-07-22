New Twist as Joyce Wanja Withdraws Assault Case Against MP Moses Kuria

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria was on Thursday acquitted of assault charges in a case filed in court in January 2020.

The controversial lawmaker had been accused of assaulting Joyce Wanja at Royal Media studios on December 8, 2019.

But in an unexpected turn of events on Thursday, the woman, who was the sole complainant in the case, applied to withdraw the matter.

Wanja told the court that she had decided to withdraw the case after forgiving the lawmaker.

The court heard that the victim had not been coerced to have the case withdrawn.

Read: Moses Kuria Charged With Assault, Causing Bodily Harm

“I have not been forced or coerced in any way by the accused to have me withdraw the matter”, Wanja told the court.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the request and dropped all charges against the MP.

“I allow the request by the complainant and withdraw the charges against the accused MP Kuria under section 204 of the Criminal Procedural Code(CPC) and order the cash he deposited in court be refunded,” Mutuku said.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Arrested For Assaulting Woman, Recording Statement At Kilimani Police Station

Kuria, who was arrested after a video of the woman crying out for justice went viral, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was out on Sh20,000 cash bail.

