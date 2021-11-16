Jowie, Maribe Murder Trial Adjourned Over Lawyer Hassan Nandwa’s Ill Health

The murder trial of Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe has been adjourned following the abduction of lawyer Hassan Nandwa two weeks ago.

Nandwa is the advocate of Jowie who is accused of killing businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

Trial judge Grace Nzioka scrapped all the dates allocated to the matter due to the advocate’s ill health.

The lawyer was on Monday last week found in Mwingi after being abducted by unknown individuals on October 28.

The court heard that the lawyer was indisposed over the trauma he experienced over the last two weeks.

The matter will be mentioned on December 2 when the court will issue directions after receiving an update on Nandwa’s health.

Also abducted on the same say as Nandwa was his client, Elgiva Bwire, who had been released from Kamiti Maximum Prison after serving a 10-year sentence over terrorism related crimes.

Court documents show that the advocate reported Bwire’s abduction at Nairobi Central police station.

Last week, the police released a list of five wanted terror suspects including Bwire.

The DCI said they have intelligence reports on how Bwire had vowed to commit retaliatory attacks in the country against civilians and security personnel.

“He has gone underground and is believed to be planning to carry out attacks,” said DCI.

