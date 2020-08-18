From Prime Murder Suspect To Gospel Artiste: Jowie Irungu Set To Release First Single

Joseph “Jowie” Irungu is a name that made headlines in the media following the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

Kimani, 28, a businesswoman was found unconscious in her bathtub at her Kilimani apartment.

According to Police reports, the events leading to Kimani’s last moments place Jowie at the crime scene following findings from 73 samples taken.

Prior to the murder, Jowie was known to be a lady’s man, who loved having fun in different renowned entertainment joints. He was even more popular when videos surfaced online capturing him going on one knee to propose to TV girl Jacque Maribe.

Read Also: Jacque Maribe’s Intoxicated Boyfriend Proposes With Chicken (Video)

His life however took a different turn following the horrific murder of Monica Kimani as he was arrested as the main suspect and remanded for close to two years before being released on bail.

In the first ruling of Jowie’s bail application, High Court Judge Justice James Wakiaga described him as a male version of a slay queen and further denied his bail application on the ground that he had no permanent home hence was likely to flee the country.

“… a male version of a slay queen, which for lack of a better word I’ll call a woman eater. He was living in the house of the second accused. Driving the second accused’s car, with no known source of income since 2017 when he provided security for some Jubilee politicians,” Justice Wakiaga said.

Read Also: Jowie Withdraws Application Disqualifying Justice Wakiaga From His Trial

While remanded at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, Jowie documented that his friends had deserted him adding that life had been very tough as he was bullied by warders hence learning life lessons the hard way.

“Staying here has made me realize that mosquitoes can be ruthless,” he said with a chuckle. “Mosquito nets are a luxury. Your work is to fight with the insects, crushing them against the wall, ” he added.

Following recent development, the prison life seems to have taught him life lessons the hard way as he is set to release a new gospel song dubbed Nishikilie.

Read Also: Jowie Irungu Released On Sh2 Million Bail

According to the posts on his Instagram, the song is set to be released today on his Youtube channel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu