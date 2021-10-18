Jowie Irungu Ordered Out of Nairobi for Violating Bail Conditions

A court has ordered murder suspect Jowie Irungu to obey bail terms requiring him to reside in Nakuru.

“I hereby issue a warning against the respondent to abide by the orders issued by justice Wakianga in respect to the area of domicile. He is required to work within the domicile area (Nakuru),” ruled justice Cecilia Githua.

Justice Githua, however, declined to cancel Jowie’s bail after he allegedly attacked a man at a Nairobi night club on March 7, 2021.

The judge noted that no charge on the matter had been brought forward by the prosecution.

In an application filed in court, the prosecution claimed the matter was reported at Lang’ata police station by one Rodgers Ochieng Okuta on March 7, 2021 at about 8:30 pm.

“That while at1824 he (Jowie) physically assaulted him (Okuta) while having drinks at the club,” read the application.

On the assault case, the defence lawyer David Ayuo claimed the victim had withdrawn the matter after reaching an agreement with his client.

On the matter of where Jowie resides, Mr Ayuo said he was working at a private security firm within the city so as to support his child and his aging parents.

In September, senior State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki told the court that the accused person was in breach of his bail conditions as set by Justice James Wakiaga when he released him in February last year.

The judge had ordered that Jowie should report to the village chief where his parents reside once every month and the chief to make monthly reports to the court’s deputy registrar.

Investigating officer Maxwel Otieno, in an affidavit swore that they had gone to Jowie’s village in Nguta Estate in Nakuru and found the area chief who confirmed he was yet to submit a report as required by court.

“I have confirmed that the accused person does not live with his parents at Nguta Estate and does not assist them in poultry farming. It was also the duty of the accused to ensure the reports are submitted to court but that has not been done,” swore Otieno.

Jowie and his former girlfriend Jacque Maribe are facing murder charges for allegedly killing businesswoman Monica Kimani in September 2018.

They are both out on bail.

