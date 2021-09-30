Jowie Asked for Paraffin to “Burn Some Stuff” on Night Monica Was Killed – Witness

Murder suspect Jowie Irungu asked for paraffin or air freshener to “burn some stuff” on night Monica Kimani was killed, a witness told the court.

Brian Kasaine, then Jacque Maribe and Jowie’s neighbor at Royal Park estate in Lang’ata, said the latter called him via WhatsApp at around 2 am asking for the said items.

“On September 20, 2018 while asleep at around 2am, I was awakened by Irungu’s WhatsApp call asking for paraffin. I got surprised at such a request for the items by him at such a late hour. I replied and told him I did not have any item requested by him,” he told Justice Grace Nzioka on Wednesday.

Asked by the prosecution what kind of stuff the accused person burnt, Kasaine said he (Jowie) did not mention.

Kasaine testified that he met the accused in February 2018 when he first moved in with Maribe, then a news anchor at Citizen TV.

According to the witness, Jowie told him that he had previously worked with a private military in Dubai and while in Kenya, he provided security for notable people.

He told the court that he first gave Jowie his firearm in July 2018 for practice.

“I gave him without ammunition and after two days he returned it,” he said.

Jowie apparently borrowed the gun on September 9, 2018. He promised to return it after two days but he did not keep his word.

On the afternoon of September 20, 2018, Kasaine met Jowie when he borrowed the car to go pick up his son from school.

The accused, the witness recalled, seemed disturbed and was deep in thought.

Jokingly Kasaine asked him why he needed the inflammables to which he responded, “I was with Mo yesterday for an assignment and he stabbed somebody.”

He returned the car keys at 4.15 pm and gave them to Maribe’s house help, Pamela.

The next day at around 1 am Kasaine was woken up by screams outside his gate.

“I walked to the gate and heard a scream, like someone in agony. I found Irungu lying in front of my gate bleeding. I asked him what had happened and saw his upper left chest area bleeding heavily,” he told the court.

Maribe was outside with her phone in hand. Jowie was apparently screaming at her saying, “You want me out of your house, it’s fine, bury me in Lang’ata.”

Jowie then asked Kasaine to secure the weapon which he found in the master bedroom. There were scattered bullets on the floor and a firearm.

He hid the gun in his ceiling and then helped take Jowie to Lang’ata hospital but they were referred to Nairobi West Hospital.

“He could not be admitted since we did not have Sh50,000 deposit. He was attended to and we left,” Kasaine said.

The court also heard that Pamela, the house help, found a second firearm in the bedroom.

Maribe and Jowie are accused of killing Monica at her Lamuria Gardens apartment.

