Jowie and Maribe Murder Trial to be Heard in Open Court in May

A Nairobi court has scheduled the murder trial of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and journalist Jacque Maribe for May 5.

The ex-lovers are charged with killing businesswoman Monica Kimani about two and half years ago.

The case had come up for hearing virtually yesterday, April 21 but was adjourned after the parties sought to have the matter heard in open court.

After considering their request, Justice Grace Nzioka directed the matter to be heard from May 5 in open court.

20 witnesses have so far testified in the matter. The prosecution has line up seven more before the case is closed.

In September last year, a witness identified as Lee Omondi, told the court that Jowie was the last person seen with the deceased before she was found dead.

Omondi, who was a friend to late Monica, stated that he had gone to visit the late at her Kilimani house after her arrival from South Sudan. She was in the company of Jowie and a neighbour identified as Walid who left shortly after.

After having a chat for some time, Omondi also left leaving Monica in the company of Jowie.

“Joe is the one I left at Monica’s place the night she was killed. He described himself as a security person working with Interpol and at the Office of the President. He even offered to get me a firearm,” said Omondi.

“I thought I had overstayed and I reasoned it was good to leave. Jowie looked like someone who knew his way around the house. He knew the rooms and where everything was.”

That was the last time he saw Monica as he tried reaching her the following morning through a phone call but it went unanswered.

He later learnt on the morning of September 20, 2018, that she had been murdered.

A DNA report presented in court also revealed that Jowie interacted with the deceased in her last moments.

The DNA report indicating the findings from 73 samples taken from the scene of the crime was presented in court by Government analyst Dr Joseph Kagunda.

According to the report by Dr Kagunda, DNA profile generated from a pillow and a rear seat matched the DNA profile generated from the buccal swab of Jowie.

The report further linked two “unknown” individuals, a man and a woman, to the crime scene.

Monica’s younger brother George Kimani has also testified in the case.

George recounted finding his sister in the bathtub with blood oozing from her mouth, her hands and legs tied, her nightgown pulled up to her waist and her innerwear torn.

He also told the court that Monica had a boyfriend, a South Sudan national Yassir Mohamed.

Jowie and Jacque have denied murdering Monica.

They are out on a cash bail of Sh2 million each.

