Journalists Blocked From Accessing Anti Corruption Court Following ‘Orders From Above’

Journalists captured standing outside the court buildings have stated that they have been barred from accessing the area.

According to police officers, the orders blocking the journalists from accessing the Anti-Corruption Court came from above.

Apparently, this was after a video was circulated online capturing a leaking court roof during Sonko’s appearance in court following Sh357 million graft case.

Ultimately, reports indicate that the journalists had showed up to cover the case of Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki whose bail hearing was scheduled for today.

Njuki was charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption of over Sh34 million alongside 20 others.

The governor had denied the charges levelled against him on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The governor was also charged with another count of conflict of interest in a tender worth Sh34 million.

The county boss spent another night in police custody but was released on Sh6 million cash bail.

