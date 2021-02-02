Journalists Barred As Sonko Is Arraigned At Heavily Guarded Kiambu Court

Members of the press were on Monday barred from covering proceedings at a Kiambu Court where former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was arraigned to face assault-related charges.

In photos and videos shared widely on social media, the court was heavily guarded by a special group of security officers apparently from the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU), judging from their special firearms and dressing code that included balaclava garment that hid their faces.

Besieged Sonko was charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

Sonko, who was impeached in December last year, was charged with assaulting Evans Obaga, George Chege, Paul Kahiga, and Charles Karori.

According to the charge sheet seen by this writer, Sonko is said to have led a group of men to Buruburu Phase 4 in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi on May 25, 2019, where they assaulted the above-mentioned victims.

He has also been charged with forcibly entering land No. LR Nairobi Block 78/863 belonging to Landmark International Properties Ltd, on the same day at around 1400 hrs.

The accused was arrested yesterday after he presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters on Kiambu Road to record a statement following a complaint filed by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over “staged” 2017 poll chaos claims.

