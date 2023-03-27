Journalists Attacked by Knife-brandishing Gang in Kibra

“The gang had pretended to be part of the protesters but it turned out that they were actually armed.”

JOURNALISTS ATTACKED in Kibra: RMS reporter beaten. pic.twitter.com/dpm3N2QYSO — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) March 27, 2023

The gang was apparently pretending to be part of a group taking part in Azimio la Umoja protests.

The journalists are lost their equipment during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, police are engaged in running battles with protesters in certain parts of the city including Kibra and Mathare slums.

The Central Business District (CBD) has remained calm with a heavy police presence. Unlike last week, opposition leaders are yet to show up for the demos.

