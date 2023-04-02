Journalists Allege Plan by Gov’t to Shut Down Internet, Media Ahead of “Mega Protests”

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno on Sunday said the government plans on gagging the media and internet services in a bid to plunge the country into “information darkness”.

“We have received reports of plans to shut down the broadcast media and the internet and throw the country into information darkness ahead of tomorrow’s demonstrations.

“This will be most ill-advised assault on Kenyan democracy because it denies the public their right to information,” said Mr Otieno.