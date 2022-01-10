Journalist Ben Agina Unceremoniously Removed from Raila’s Office for Being an Imposter

Former British High Commission’s Political Advisor, Benjamin Agina, has been unceremoniously removed from the Raila Odinga campaign secretariat after it became clear that he was in the office without any invitation or appointment from anyone.

Ben Agina who has of late been variously claiming to be the CEO of Raila Odinga campaign secretariat or even the Diplomatic Representative or even sometimes calling himself the Communications Director, was unceremoniously shown the door when it became clear that he was just one of the Eliud Owalo in the office.

Eliud Owalo is known in close Raila circles as the person who imposed himself as head of the secretariat without any appointment, forcing Raila Odinga to show him the door in the middle of the campaigns.

The sacking of Ben Agina seems to be the start of a cleanup exercise by the just appointed Campaign Secretariat CEO Elizabeth Ameyo. The former head of domestic taxation at KRA has intimated to associates that she is going to look for professionalism and loyalty.

Apart from Ben Agina, others who have successfully claimed a place in the office without any appointment or callup are Eliud Owalo and lawyer Willis Otieno.

Just last week, Ben Agina planted a fake release in all the print media claiming to be the 11 more people appointed in the Presidential Campaign secretariat. There was no such appointment or even a list to that effect.

Others said to be imposing themselves in the campaign secretariat including one claiming to be the head of digital are targeted for removal.

