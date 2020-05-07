“Fake Policeman” Joshua Waiganjo Arrested For Violating Curfew Orders

Joshua Waiganjo, a man who shocked the country in 2012 after it was said that he had for years impersonated a police officer, was on Wednesday night arrested for violating curfew orders.

He is said to have gone past a police roadblock erected at the Komarock junction.

According to Kayole OCPD Wilson Kosgey, the “fake” police officer almost injured a law enforcement officer and was also rude to the officers on duty.

He was among 24 people apprehended for defying the dusk till dawn curfew order.

They are set to be arraigned today and later quarantined at their own cost, Mr Kosgey said.

Waiganjo will on May 8 find out if he has a case to answer.

He will be arraigned before Kwale Law Courts Principal Magistrate Joe Omido. He will be alongside his co-accused, former Rift Valley Provincial Police boss John M’mbijiwe.

“That being a criminal matter, the accused persons are required to be present in person at the Nakuru High Court Board Room for purposes of delivery of the ruling,” read the notice dated May 4. It is copied to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and advocates representing the accused persons.

Waiganjo had been charged that on the 28th of September 2012 he posed as an assistant commissioner of police.

He also faced three other charges of being in possession of government stores contrary to section 36 of the penal code.

The fifth charge stated that on June 8, 2012 in Naivasha town, he was found wearing a police uniform with the rank of an assistant commissioner of police.

After spending over four years behind bars, Waiganjo was released by Naivasha Chief Magistrate Dominica Nyambu on a Ksh500,000 bond and a surety of the same or a cash bail of Ksh200,000.

