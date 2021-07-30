Josephat Mutunga Mutisya Appointed LSK CEO As Mercy Wambua Is Ousted

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has appointed Josephat Mutunga Mutisya as the secretary of council and CEO, taking over from troubled Mercy Wambua.

In the changes announced by LSK President Nelson Havi, Juliette Akoth Jakaila has been appointed as the Director Compliance and Ethics, and will also double as the Deputy Secretary of Council & CEO.

Veronicah Achieng Odipo will be the new Director of Practice and Standards.

LSK said that it had received three applications for the position of a CEO, with two being shortlisted and interviews that were conducted on Friday, July 23.

The three who applied for the position include Mutua Ngumbau Nzioka, Juliette Akoth Jakaila, and Josephat Mutunga Mutisya.

“After reviewing the here applications for completeness and conformity with the requirements that had been set out in the advertisement, two managed to be shortlisted,” said LSK. Read: Two Shortlisted For LSK CEO Position As Woes Intensify For Mercy Wambua The two who were shortlisted for the interviews include Mutua Ngumbau Nzioka and Josephat Mutunga Mutisya. In June, Ms Wambua was sent on compulsory leave to pave way for the selection of her replacement after 118 members nodded to the move against 16 who stood with her. In a previous tweet, the LSK president noted that Wambua was trying to shield two former presidents who siphoned funds from the body. “Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help,” said Havi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu