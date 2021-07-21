Joseph Waswa ‘Fake Uhuru’ Arrested for Allegedly Conning Woman Sh2.2 Million

Joseph Lendrix Waswa, a man who hit headlines in 2019 after he allegedly mimicked President Uhuru Kenyatta swindling Sameer tycoon Naushad Merali of Ksh10 million, has been arrested.

Waswa was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently obtaining Sh2.2 million from businesswoman Jackline Waithera Njoroge.

The man, who is not new to controversy, is currently being interrogated at Nairobi Area Police Station and is likely to be charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

Besides the new fraud allegations, Waswa is facing several charges in court over separate conning incidents.

In July 2019, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), declared Waswa a wanted man over links with a gang accused of defrauding foreigners Ksh15 million in a fake coffee and artefacts supply deal.

The suspects are Berlin Owino Ajeck, Stephen Roberts Andere and Evelyne Adhiambo Osore.

The suspects and a local politician are accused of obtaining the money from Kazakhstan nationals Damir Ryskulov and his brother by false pretence.

Ryskulov is said to have made the transaction at a local bank drawing the attention of the sleuths.

Waswa had allegedly assigned the first accused, Ajeck, to Ryskulov as a personal assistant, driver and bodyguard.

In February of 2019, Waswa was arrested alongside six other suspects who were accused of stealing from the Sameer Africa boss.

It is alleged that the suspects called Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali, asking him to facilitate the release of the millions for the purchase of a parcel of land in Nairobi’s Kilimani while mimicking the voice of President Kenyatta.

The suspects duped Merali that the call was from State House in Nairobi.

According to police, Mr Merali was outside the country on a business trip, when the suspects called him.

He, therefore, gave complainant, Akif Hamid Butt, the Finance Director of Sameer Africa, the permission to process the payment, believing he had spoken to President Kenyatta.

The suspects, however, denied the charges when they were arraigned in court and were freed on bond.

Flashy lifestyle

The 35-year-old is reported to have held an extravagant wedding on December 9, 2017, which cost him at least Sh5 million.

The wedding took place in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Besides the much-publicised wedding, Waswa runs a number of charity initiatives and owns several luxurious cars.

He also claims to own a fleet of four choppers.

