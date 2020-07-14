Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu Survives Scare With Elfsborg To Maintain Unbeaten Run In Sweden

IF Elfsborg kept their unbeaten run in the Swedish top flight, Allsvenskan, after rallying to edge out Kalmar FF 2-1 on the road on Monday.

It was another full game for Harambee Stars rising defender Joseph Okumu, who started his seventh game of the season for the Jimmy Thelin coached outfit.

The visitors fell behind through Fidan Aliti’s goal in the 14th minute, but Sivert Heltne Nilsen, the team captain, headed home the equaliser in the 85th minute.

Samuel Holmen completed the turnaround, grabbing the winner with a low drive in the 92nd minute to ensure the Yellow Ones keep their unblemished run in the league.

Samuel Holmén! Klassmål när Elfsborg vänder mot Kalmar pic.twitter.com/gSha2tlTTz — Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) July 13, 2020

It was song and dance in the locker room after the final whistle as they celebrated the close fought battle.

Elfsborg are now second on the 16-team log with 13 points, four off leaders Norrköping. The two clubs remain unbeaten thus far.

The team will be back on the road on Thursday at Häcken.

