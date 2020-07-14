in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu Survives Scare With Elfsborg To Maintain Unbeaten Run In Sweden

179 Views

IF Elfsborg kept their unbeaten run in the Swedish top flight, Allsvenskan, after rallying to edge out Kalmar FF 2-1 on the road on Monday.

It was another full game for Harambee Stars rising defender Joseph Okumu, who started his seventh game of the season for the Jimmy Thelin coached outfit.

The visitors fell behind through Fidan Aliti’s goal in the 14th minute, but Sivert Heltne Nilsen, the team captain, headed home the equaliser in the 85th minute.

Samuel Holmen completed the turnaround, grabbing the winner with a low drive in the 92nd minute to ensure the Yellow Ones keep their unblemished run in the league.

It was song and dance in the locker room after the final whistle as they celebrated the close fought battle.

Elfsborg are now second on the 16-team log with 13 points, four off leaders Norrköping. The two clubs remain unbeaten thus far.

The team will be back on the road on Thursday at Häcken.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Blow For Athletes As Chicago Marathon Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Ruto Allied MPs Relegated To Less Influential Committees To Tame Influence Ahead Of BBI Constitutional Reforms