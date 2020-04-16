Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu Resumes Training With Sweden’s IF Elfsborg

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu resumed training with his Swedish side IF Elfsborg Monday in anticipation of new season start when the Coronavirus storm clears.

Sweden’s top flight ‘Allsvenskan’ 2020 season was scheduled to kickoff early April, however, the plans were iced following government’s ban on large gatherings to curb spread of the pandemic.

As at Wednesday, Sweden had crossed the grim milestone of 1,200 Coronavirus deaths with authorities coming under fire over perceived slow response.

However, Boras, the city where IF Elfsborg is based, is yet to report a single Coronavirus case or related deaths.

While the government has closed senior high schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people, they have asked – rather than ordered – people to avoid non-essential travel, work from home and stay indoors if they are over 70 or are feeling ill.

Despite less control compared to other European countries like Italy and Spain, who have declared a total lockdown, Okumu still feels it’s been ‘hectic’ over the past month – staying indoors in a foreign land.

“It’s been hectic for me as it is for everyone else, I have been indoors for almost a month and being in a foreign land with no family or friends around it’s a difficult moment,” said the former Chemelil Sugar player.

The 22-year-old defender says the club has been supportive and ensured they keep fit even as they observed social distancing.

“The club did its best to try and keep us fit with the physical trainer sending each player a workout plan to do while at home.”

Five clubs; IK Sirius, Hammarby, Djurgården, IFK Norrköping and Örebro SK, together with IK Brage,second division side, have agreed to a training match against each other in May – signalling competitive football could return to Sweden soon.

