in SPORTS

Full Game As Harambee Stars Stopper Joseph Okumu Opens Swedish League With Win

199 Views

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu played the entire game as IF Elfsborg edged out IFK Göteborg 0-1 in the Swedish Allsvenskan 2020 season opener on Sunday.

28-year-old Swedish international Per Frick scored the lone goal in the 45th minute, burying the ball in the top right corner of the net.

Okumu, who is beginning his second season with “The Yellow Ones,” was pleased with the positive start.

“Feels great to kick off the season with three points,” the former Chemelil Sugar FC defender tweeted after the encounter.

The Swedish top flight 2020 season delayed kickoff due the Coronavirus pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenya Airways Passenger Flights Likely To Resume In September

Questions Linger As Audit Firm Ernst & Young Intends To Lay Off 42 Top Managers In Nairobi Office