Joseph Okumu Named Breakthrough Player Of The Season In Sweden

Harambee Stars defender Joseph has been named “Breakthrough Player of The Season” by his club IF Elfsborg of Sweden.

Okumu, 23, was instrumental in IF Elfsborg’s second place finish in the Swedish top flight as he broke into the first eleven in his first season.

“It’s an honour,” the former Chemelil Sugar FC plyer said declaring the season an “amazing” one.

Okumu equally made his Harambee Stars breakthrough this year, featuring in almost all of the national team’s competitive games.

The player moved to Sweden after playing for Real Monarch in the US.

