Harambee Stars Stopper Joseph Okumu Linked With Ksh300 Million Move To Rangers

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has been linked with Kshs300 million move to Scottish champions Rangers.

The 23-year-old who is presently turning out for Swedish side IF Elfsborg is being considered as potential replacement for Filip Helander, who is believed to be attracting more lucrative offers.

Rangers is coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

They recently won the Scottish league after a long dry spell and will feature in the lucrative UEFA Champions League next season.

Read: Joseph Okumu Named Breakthrough Player Of The Season In Sweden

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues have made preliminary enquiries for the former Chemelil Sugar FC player, as they prepare for the possibility of both Helander and Edmundson leaving this summer.

Okumu’s first pro move was with Free States Stars of South Africa before to the USA and later Sweden with Elfsborg.

The Kenyan international clearly had an impressive impact last season, as Elfsborg lost just two league games when he featured, which helped them to a second-place finish in the 2020 league table.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu