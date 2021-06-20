in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu Completes Ksh400 Million Move To AA Gent

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has sealed a big money move to Belgian giants AA Gent from Swedish side IF Elfsborg.

The official announcement is expected soon.

Read: Rangers, Celtic “Bid” For Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu

The deal is reportedly worth Ksh 400 million, a decent taking for the former Chemelil Sugar FC stopper.

Okumu was linked to several suitors including Scotish giants Rangers and Celtic and a couple of French sides.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AA GentJoseph Okumu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Man Destroys Groceries Worth 200,000 after Wife Insists on Working on Father’s Day