Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu Completes Ksh400 Million Move To AA Gent

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has sealed a big money move to Belgian giants AA Gent from Swedish side IF Elfsborg.
The official announcement is expected soon.
Read: Rangers, Celtic “Bid” For Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu
The deal is reportedly worth Ksh 400 million, a decent taking for the former Chemelil Sugar FC stopper.
Okumu was linked to several suitors including Scotish giants Rangers and Celtic and a couple of French sides.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu