MCA Aspirant Joseph Njau’s Body Found in Lari Alongside Suspected Online Scammers

Police have discovered yet another body in Ngubi Forest, Lari.

The body has been identified as Joseph Njau Ng’endo, who was running for Njiru MCA seat in Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to the family, the aspiring ward representative went missing on June 17.

The deceased was apparently on a police watchlist over drug trafficking claims. A police report shows that he was arrested in 2019 with five kilos of heroin.

The anti-drug abuse campaigner is believed to have purchased the narcotics from a Nigerian living in Kampala, Uganda.

At the time of arrest in Westlands, Nairobi, Njau had concealed the drugs in pawpaws.

“Police records indicate that Njau is a frequent traveller to Uganda. He has a pattern of leaving Kenya through the Busia border and coming back to Kenya through the Malaba border. He does this to evade detection,” the report read.

“In early February 2019, Njau made two trips to Uganda where he is suspected to have hammered a deal with his Nigerian drug associates.” Njau, the authorities say, masks his drug dealing activities in legitimate business and charity work.

“When not dealing drugs, Njau works part-time as an anti-drug abuse campaigner. He regularly visits schools and social gatherings to give talks against drug abuse.”

The deceased was arraigned at the JKIA law courts and was charged with possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs.

The case is pending in court.

His remains have since been moved to the City Mortuary.

Four other bodies; Fred Obare, Frank Obegi, Moses Nyachae and Elijah Omeka, were on Monday retrieved in Lari, Kiambu, and in Kiserian, Kajiado.

The four friends who are suspected to have been involved in online writing and cryptocurrency scams went missing on Tuesday last week in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

