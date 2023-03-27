Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Joins KCB Group Board

The immediate former head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has been named a non-executive director at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) group.

The announcement was made on Monday by Bonnie Okumu, the KCB group secretary.

Kinyua’s appointment takes effect from March 24, 2023.

“The Board of KCB Group Plc., having received regulatory approval, is pleased to announce the appointment of FCS Dr Joseph Kinyua, EGH to the Board of Directors with effect from 24 March 2023,” Okumu said.

Kinyua who has worked in public service for over four decades was appointed Head of Public Service in 2013.

Before then, had held various senior positions in government including as a Permanent Secretary in the National Treasury.

“He is credited with effectively holding a pivotal role in implementing key government initiative and reforms including the liberalization of the banking sector, the foreign exchange market and the trade and capital accounts of the balance of payments among other initiatives.

“The Board takes this opportunity to welcome FCS Dr. Joseph Kinyua, EGH to the Board of KCB Group Plc.”

