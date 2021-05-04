Jose Mourinho Lands AS Roma Job

Fresh from being sacked as Tottenham Hotspur boss, Jose Mourinho has been appointed new AS Roma coach.

In a statement, the Italian Serie A underachievers expressed delight at landing the signature of the Portuguese, who was once referred to as the special one.

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.”

Mourinho is making a return to Italy since winning Uefa Champions League and Serie A title with Inter Milan in 2010.

