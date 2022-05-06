‘Special’ Tears As Jose Mourinho Guides Roma To Europa Conference League Final

Jose Mourinho was all tearful after guiding Roma of Italia to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League final Thursday night.

The Giallorossi beat Leicester City 1-0 on the night at the Stadio Olimpico with a Tammy Abraham header, 2-1 on aggregate.

It set up their Final against Feyenoord in Tirana on May 25, the first UEFA Final for the club since 1991.

Although he has won the Champions League and Europa League, the Special One was visibly emotional as the final whistle rang out.

“When you work in Rome, live in Rome and breathe Rome, you breathe this club because it is the real club of the city,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“I felt from day one it is huge. But no victories and not many finals. The history is not related to the social dimension of the club

Mourinho was in tears after leading Roma to the final of the Europa Conference League. He made history by becoming the first manager to reach the Champions League final, the Europa League final and Europa Conference League final.

