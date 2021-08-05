Kiambu Businessman Jonathan Mukundi who Killed Self Suspected Pregnant Wife Had Affair with Employee

Kiambu businessman who shot wife before turning the gun on himself was apparently feuding with her over a lover.

Jonathan Mukundi is said to have killed himself and his spouse, Philomena Njeri, on Monday following a domestic spat.

Neighbors and friends who spoke to the Star said Njeri was pregnant but het husband was impotent.

Others claimed that the businessman had two other children from a previous union and did not therefore want anymore children.

Read: Kiambu Couple Found Dead in Kirigiti Home in Suspected Murder-suicide

“He has two children and an ex-wife who live outside the country, so he did not want any more children but Njeri wanted children very much,” neighbour Joseph Kamau told the daily.

Njeri, however, was obsessed with having a family of her own.

The couple struggled with getting pregnant and instead went the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) way.

Mukundi apparently knew it would not work since he was impotent. But his wife got pregnant confirming his fears that she had a secret lover.

Read Also: Kiambu Leading in Suicide Cases as 483 Kenyans Take Their Lives in 3 Months

Things between the couple deteriorated in the sixth year of their marriage when Mukundi learnt that Njeri had had an affair with a worker at their spare parts shop in Mlolongo.

It is alleged that Njeri started a similar business for her lover within the area where their shop was located.

Another neighbor told the daily that Mukundi had confided in a friend about his impotence and was irate when he found out that Njeri was with child.

“He called a friend in whom he had confided earlier. He told him Njeri was pregnant and he was not the father,” the neighbor said.

Read Also: Widow of Slain Dutch Tycoon Denies Murder Charges

“He was so furious that he threatened to harm himself or his wife.”

On Monday, Mukundi had asked Njeri out for lunch after being separated for two months.

He got drunk and on his way home he hit a wall prompting him to call her to take him home.

According to Kiambu DCIO Dennis Wekesa, their driver took the car to Kiambu Police Station where they agreed to meet the next day.

Read Also: Christine Ambani’s Boyfriend Arrested over Murder of Varsity Student

“They agreed to go to the station the following day to sort the issue and we believe that is why Njeri spent the night at the home,” said Wekesa.

But as fate would have it, the couple was found dead in their bedroom after a domestic worker called the police.

She had been knocking on their bedroom door without a response, said Kiambu Town OCPD Mohammed Badel.

“Immediately we got the distress call, we entered the house and went to the bedroom, which was locked from the inside,” Badel said.

Read Also: How Suspects Used Money Stolen From Murdered Dutch Tycoon

Mr Badel said the shooting had occurred at least 10 hours before their arrival.

Njeri had been shot three times in the head.

Police recovered a mini-Glock pistol believed to have belonged to Mukundi, a licensed firearm holder.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu