Jonathan Mueke Joins Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’, To Vie for Kitui Governor Seat

Former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s political team nicknamed ‘hustler movement’.

The Co-Secretary General of the United Green Movement party paid the DP a visit at his Karen home in Nairobi on Friday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mueke expressed his support for the second in command’s bottom-up economic model amid the ongoing storm over its viability.

“Caught up with William Ruto and got to hear first hand how his bottom-up economic model will uplift the majority of Kenyans and grow our economy to a point where we can compete with other well-established economies. I’m truly excited to be part of this journey,” he wrote.

Mueke is the latest partner to join the ‘hustler nation’ as Ruto woes leaders from various parts of the country to support his 2022 presidential bid.

The DP is likely to run for the presidency on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Mueke, on the other hand, is eyeing the Kitui gubernatorial seat on a UGM ticket.

It’s not clear, for now, if the two parties will form a coalition in the next General Election.

Mueke served as the first deputy governor of Nairobi between 2013 and 2017 then as a member of the Wiper Democratic Movement.

In September 2020, he ditched the Kalonzo Musyoka party for the little-known UGM.

“Today we start a journey with other progressive and like minded Kenyans to bring the change we seek. From today I shall lead with others, the #UGMparty that will deliver on the aspiration of Kenyans,” he said.

“This is the reason I chose to change my political party affiliation, to change political parties.”

