Joho’s First Wife Madina Fazzini Files For Divorce After 9 Years of Separation

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s first wife, Madina Giovanni Fazzini, has filed for divorce in the Kadhi’s court.

Madina in a suit filed on January 26, says the marriage has broken down and there no hope of reconciliation.

“There is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature between me and the governor,” she said through lawyer Aziz M Ngare.

The mother of two stated in her affidavit that she married the politician in February 2011 and that they have two children together.

She claimed they were married for only two years before splitting up.

Joho is alleged to have moved out of their marital home in June 2013, further complicating their already strained relationship.

Madina stated that she continued to live in the same house with her children until 2020, when she chose to leave and go to Malindi, where she now resides.

The county boss’s estranged partner further stated that the marriage could not be legally or socially revived.

She stated that she was not pressured into launching the case and that she did it out of her own free will.

The governor, who is on the campaign road for Azimio la Umoja, was given 15 days to file his response.

The governor has in the past been said to be involved with former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo and YouTuber Natalie Tewa.

In Betty’s case, the governor is rumoured to have started dating her while she was still married to investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

Theirs was a nasty break up that ended with the repossession of his luxury vehicle and home.

As for Natalie, she is said to have accompanied Joho for a trip to Dubai. He was also in the company of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

They were headed to the Gulf nation to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga.

