Joho Sets Aside Presidential Ambition in Favour of Raila

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho will not vie for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking on Saturday, the county boss who is serving his second and final term, said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga was the best bet in the upcoming general elections.

He told the electorate that voting for Raila would pave way for any Kenyan in spite of ethnicity, to run for the presidency.

“I looked at myself and thought I was ready to vie for the presidential seat but upon further deliberation I realized that we have to clear the way first. I realized that we had to put in place mechanisms that will allow any Kenyan from any part of the country to become President of Kenya if he or she wishes to do so,” said Joho.

“After looking around I realized only one person could do so. In the coming elections we should endorse Raila Odinga for presidency. In five years time we will be behind him waiting to succeed him in office,” he added.

Taking on Deputy President William Ruto, Joho said his recent tour of the county did not mean the people were backing his bid.

According to the governor, the people of Mombasa had already made up their minds on who they were electing in August 2022.

“I want to ask the people from the Coastal region to continue supporting the individual you have supported in the last three elections. This time there is clearer chance. Let’s finish the journey that we started,” he said.

Raila is, however, yet to declare his bid. Earlier this month, the AU envoy said he would launch his presidential bid after the conclusion of the voter registration exercise.

“I said I will only make my decision to vie for the presidency at the end of this month once my people have registered in large numbers in the ongoing exercise,” he said during his tour of Vihiga County.

“As I had said earlier, I will first have to check if my foot soldiers (supporters) are armed with national identification cards and voter IDs before I declare my bid at the end of this month.”

The mass voter registration exercise kicked off on October 4 and will end on November 2.

