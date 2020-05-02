Joho Rebukes Imams Allowing Faithfuls Into Mosques As Local Covid-19 Cases Increase

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho scolded the people of Old Town for among issues, taking lightly the mass testing drive.

Addressing the people, Joho who has been applauded for his efforts in curbing the spread of the novel COVID-19 said that out of the 28,000 area residents, only 130 have been tested.

The governor wondered why the people could not commit to the mass testing.

“What kind of laziness is this. You get to social media and oppose everything. You are not protecting me my friend. I have my mask, I have my gloves.. Everybody talks of being tested and you don’t want to be tested? Stop joking, stop excuses!,” he said.

According to the county chief, six people from Old Town alone have died from the respiratory disease.

“We have already buried six people from old town and yet you have time to argue.. what is wrong with you? Use your common sense ..stop joking with lives,” he said.

An irate Joho also reprimanded Imams letting Muslim faithfuls access the mosques.

“Hizi ndizo fitina hatutaki. You are opening the mosque, then allowing people to sneak in. When the police come, you start talking badly,” he said.

“Where is your mind, what kind of laziness is this?” he posed.

The government declined to relax curfew orders among other precautionary measures to allow Muslims attend prayers during the Ramadhan period.

On Friday, health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the COVID-19 situation in Mombasa is worrying as cases continue to rise by the day.

Mvita led with 36 cases. The cases were spread out in Old Town, Kuze, Bondeni, Memon and Mlango wa Papa). Bamburi is ranked second with 11 cases and Likoni 8.

“Mvita is where we had an 87-year-old herbalist who died and almost all the cases in Mombasa can be tracked back to the same source,” the CS said.

“KPA (Kenya Ports Authority) has been a big challenge but we have done quite a bit of testing within there.”

Virus cases in Kenya currently stand at 411 with 150 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu