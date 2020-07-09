Governor Joho Gives An Update On Raila’s Health Status After Visit In Dubai

ODM leader Raila Odinga is recuperating well after a back surgery in Dubai.

This was revealed on Thursday night by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who visited Odinga in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) country alongside Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed earlier today.

“Delighted to see my party leader Baba Raila Odinga looking fit and in high spirits after undergoing the surgical procedure in Dubai last week. We in Mombasa and the country at large continue to pray for his speedy recovery and a safe return home to Kenya, ” Joho captioned a photo with the former Prime Minister and Junet shortly after arriving in Dubai aboard a private chartered jet.

Reports indicate that the two went to pick Odinga with the chartered flight. The ODM boss has been recuperating after undergoing surgery to treat a nerve disorder affecting one of his legs.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the 19-seater Airbus A318 ACJ was chartered from Constellation Aviation in Dubai.

The airbus can fly up to nine hours non stop and has three spacious cabins with sliding partition doors for privacy.

The hiring cost of such a jet is about Ksh500,000 an hour, according to Paramount Business — a private jet charter company.

About a week ago, Odinga’s daughter Winnie, shared a video of her father back on his feet after the surgery.

Clad in an orange polo shirt, a light blue short, blue striped socks and black shoes, Odinga thanked his supporters for messages of goodwill while he was being treated in Dubai.

“I want to thank all my friends, supporters and all youth who have sent me messages of goodwill. It has been amazing and wonderful. It makes you recover so fast,” he said.

“I am feeling rejuvenated,” he added as he stretched out his hands to flex muscles.

