Governor Joho’s Nephew and Niece Involved in an Major Accident in Mombasa

A nephew and niece of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho were involved in a major accident in the coastal city last night.

According to sources, Abu Joho’s daughter Ummi Joho and her husband Haikel Osogo were the first to get an accident while they were from undisclosed function and being driven in a Toyota Landcruiser VX KBB 451T.

After the accident, Yusuf Joho who is also a son to Abu Joho and brother to Ummi decided to respond very fast to the scene and had another serious accident just 150 metres from the previous accident.